"Miss Japan" winner from Ukraine renounces title amid scandal

A 26-year-old Karolina Shiino from the Ukrainian city of Ternopil, who had recently won the Miss Japan pageant, renounced the title.

According to local media outlets, Karolina reported about the renouncement shortly after the information about her affair with a married Japanese man emerged in the media.

26-year-old Karolina renounced the Miss Japan title Photo: Instagram of Karolina Shiino

Interestingly, Karolina never hid the relationship yet allegedly did not know about his marital status. Shiino herself said that she cut all ties with her boyfriend after finding out he was married.

Advertisement:

The model agency Karolina works for claims that she continued seeing him even after discovering he has a wife.

Karolina claimed she had broken up with a married man while her model agency states she had not Photo: Instagram of Karolina Shiino

Organisers of the contest stated that Karolina voluntarily renounced her win. She also "thinks deeply about her own role in the recent scandal". They noted that the Miss Japan title will remain vacant. Its next owner will be chosen in a year.

On her Instagram Karolina commented on the situation soon after the statement was made by the organisational committee. She confirmed that she had renounced her win and revealed that she had left the model agency she worked for.

"We would like to apologise for the inconveniences caused to the wife of Mr. Maeda and everyone involved. There were some discrepancies in what I explained to my agency a few days ago. Confusion and fear did not allow us to tell the truth.

I am sincerely saddened that they are talking about me (online – ed.) and telling everyone who supports me something untruthful. I take this situation seriously and renounce my Miss Japan win. I have also turned to my agency with a request to withdraw me from the affiliate, and this decision was made. We sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this has caused and for betraying everyone supporting us," – she wrote.

The Miss Japan title will remain vacant until next year Photo: Instagram of Karolina Shiino

Background: Karolina was born in Ternopil Oblast but moved to Japan with her mother when she was 5 years old. After her win in the contest a discussion sparked online concerning whether it was right that a woman with a European appearance won the title.

Support UP or become our patron!