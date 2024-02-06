Russians carry out assault actions near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff report

During the day, 81 combat clashes took place at the front; the Russians carried out 4 missile attacks and 17 airstrikes, as well as 45 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 6 February

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 13 clusters of personnel and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Assets and personnel of air defence of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile.

Units of the Rocket [and Artillery] Forces destroyed one command point, one cluster of personnel, two ammunition depots and three enemy artillery systems."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukrainians repelled 14 attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, as well as near Terny and north of Hrihorivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight attacks in Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, as the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, as well as eight more in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defences.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to contain the Russian forces near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians attempted to improve their tactical position 14 times.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in which the Russians attempted to breach Ukrainian defences with the aircraft support.

On the Kherson front, in the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group, the Russian forces have not abandoned their plan to dislodge Ukrainian units from their reinforced bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro river. During the day, two unsuccessful attempts were made to storm Ukrainian troops' positions.

On the Kupiansk and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assault actions.

