Ramstein-19 meeting to be held on 14 February

European PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 19:07

The 19th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels on 14 February.

Source: European Pravda with reference to NATO’s press service 

Details: The Ramstein format meeting, like last year, will be combined with the meeting of Defence Ministers of the NATO member states that will be held on 14-15 February.

Quote: "A separate meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by the United States, will take place at NATO HQ on 14 February."

Other details of the meeting have not been revealed so far.

Background: The previous 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group was held in an online format and focused on Kyiv’s long-term needs.

During the 18th Ramstein, Canada announced the new military aid package for Ukraine and the involvement of Canadian instructors in the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets. Germany, in its turn, will supply Ukraine with combat helicopters for the first time.

Advertisement: