SAP software developer stops access to services for Russian customers

SAP, a German software developer and consulting services provider, has warned that customers in Russia will no longer be able to access its cloud services beginning 20 March.

Details: It should be noted that this is the final stage of the company's exit from the country, and large Russian businesses continue to use its solutions.

SAP's Russian subsidiary, SAP CIS, has notified its customers that, beginning 20 March 2024, SAP will no longer allow Russian customers to access its cloud services. It received a corresponding message from the parent company regarding the need to comply with its mandatory restrictions.

In the letter, the company requests that users upload data from the SAP cloud by the specified date to avoid loss. It also stated that the company was willing "to negotiate an early termination of the contract for cloud services without delay".

SAP is the world's largest provider of business software solutions, such as ERP, CRM, and SCM.

SAP services were used by approximately 1,500 large customers in Russia, including state and financial organisations, as well as businesses in trade, logistics and industry. Among them are Russian Railways, Aeroflot, Sberbank, VTB, Alfa Bank, X5 Group, M.Video-Eldorado, Cherkizovo and almost all oil and gas, chemical and metallurgical companies.

SAP halted sales of its products in Russia and Belarus immediately following the large-scale war and in April 2022, announced its decision to cease operations in Russia, where the company has been operating since 1992.

