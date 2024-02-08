All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Cyber-attack by Ukrainian Defence Intelligence: large-scale failure of Russian drone control program occurs

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 February 2024, 15:54
Cyber-attack by Ukrainian Defence Intelligence: large-scale failure of Russian drone control program occurs
Messages in Russian about errors in the operation of remote drone control programs. Photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported a successful attack on a control program for Russian drones.

Source: DIU

Quote: "Cyber specialists of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have conducted another successful operation against the Russian occupiers – as of 8 February 2024 the enemy complains about a large-scale failure of the drone control program. The Russians install this program to flash DJI drones’ firmware to make them better suited for military needs."

Advertisement:

Details: DIU states that Russian servers stopped working due to cyber attacks.

All software is being recognized as "foreign", with the occupiers being denied access. At the moment the Russians are trying to solve the problem, mainly by switching to a manual control regime.

 
"TCP connections 95.183.10.61:21", with most connections refused
Photo: DIU
 
Messages in Russian about errors in the operation of remote drone control programs
Photo: DIU

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: