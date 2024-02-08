Cyber-attack by Ukrainian Defence Intelligence: large-scale failure of Russian drone control program occurs

Messages in Russian about errors in the operation of remote drone control programs. Photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported a successful attack on a control program for Russian drones.

Source: DIU

Quote: "Cyber specialists of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have conducted another successful operation against the Russian occupiers – as of 8 February 2024 the enemy complains about a large-scale failure of the drone control program. The Russians install this program to flash DJI drones’ firmware to make them better suited for military needs."

Advertisement:

Details: DIU states that Russian servers stopped working due to cyber attacks.

All software is being recognized as "foreign", with the occupiers being denied access. At the moment the Russians are trying to solve the problem, mainly by switching to a manual control regime.

"TCP connections 95.183.10.61:21", with most connections refused Photo: DIU

Messages in Russian about errors in the operation of remote drone control programs Photo: DIU

Support UP or become our patron!