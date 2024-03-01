All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bulgaria ceases oil imports from Russia

Economichna PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 17:43
Bulgaria ceases oil imports from Russia
The flag of Bulgaria. Stock photo: Getty Images

Bulgaria has enacted a complete ban on the import of Russian oil into the country effective today, 1 March.

Source: Bulgarian news outlet BGNES

Details: "A complete ban on Russia's oil imports to our country comes into effect today, following the ban on exports of products made from Russian raw materials on 1 January," the news agency reported.

Advertisement:

Russia's war against Ukraine was the reason for the ban. Disputes have been raging in the Bulgarian parliament since mid-2023. Some parties called for a complete ban on Russian oil to be introduced. Bulgaria's National Assembly [parliament] adopted a decision that introduced a gradual reduction of Russian oil imports from the beginning of this year.

Background: In June last year, reports indicated that the Bulgarian Energy Ministry was preparing an arbitration claim against Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy corporation, over the suspension of gas supplies in April 2022.

Bulgaria tried to re-establish contacts with Gazprom and sought to have gas supplies resumed, but the Russian company refused to give a clear answer.

The Bulgarian government has not given up on the possibility of suing Russia's Gazprom for cutting off gas supplies two months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: