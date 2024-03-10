Russian student detained for 10 days for naming his Wi-Fi network "Glory to Ukraine"

A student of the Moscow State University has been sentenced to 10 days of arrest for naming his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Ukrainian motto "Slava Ukraini!" (Glory to Ukraine).

Source: the Moscow District Court

Details: The court claims that he "committed an administrative offence and publicly demonstrated the symbols of extremist organisations".

According to the documents, local policemen noticed the name of the network, the student was detained, and a search was conducted in his room. His personal computer, a laptop and a Wi-Fi router were seized.

The case materials say that the student used his Wi-Fi network "with the goal of conducting the propaganda of the "Glory to Ukraine" motto, which is a part of the ideology of the Organization of the Ukrainian Nationalists, to an indefinite circle of people from the number of potential users in the Wi-Fi network access area".

Background: Public demonstration of the symbols and paraphernalia of the Organization of the Ukrainian Nationalists and the use of the motto "Glory to Ukraine" and the response to it – "Glory to Heroes" has been banned in Russia.

In addition to this, this organisation was added to the list of "Nazi" organisations – as well as the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Ukrainian National Army and the Ukrainian People’s Self-Defence.

