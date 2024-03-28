Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with US House Speaker Mike Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 28 March that he had a telephone conversation with Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Details: During the conversation, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Johnson, both parties in Congress, the US president, and Americans in general for their support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The president also briefed Johnson on the latest Russian bombardments and devastation of infrastructure and stressed the need to approve supplemental aid for Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We realise that there are different positions in the House of Representatives on how to implement this, but the main thing is that the issue of assistance to Ukraine remains a factor of unity," Zelenskyy added.

The parties also discussed the need to combat the sources of Russia's financing of the war and the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

The approval of over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine by the US Congress is currently being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The White House has repeatedly warned that this would significantly harm Kyiv's military efforts on the battlefield. Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, had previously agreed to unblock the decision to help Ukraine, but with significant changes requiring that it be a House project and that it be in the form of a loan or a land-lease.

