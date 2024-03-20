US aid delays put Ukraine at increased risk – Pentagon spokesperson

Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder has said that with delays in US aid to Ukraine, "the risks are growing every day".

Source: Ryder in an interview with Radio Liberty

Ryder mentioned the delays in getting Ukraine what it needs, which continue to put Ukraine at increased risk.

Quote: "We are completely aware of the dire situation and the important and urgent need for ammunition and other capabilities. And so, again, this is why we're going to continue to work very closely with our Congress."

The risks are growing every day, the official said.

Details: Ryder said that Ukrainians have shown themselves to be incredibly courageous, brave and innovative fighters in the fight against the Russian invasion.

He added that the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line on much of the front line despite some incremental gains by the Russian invaders.

Quote: "But now we continue to see Ukraine holding its ground.

So, we will focus on supporting Ukraine and making sure that Russia cannot seize more territory. And then, hopefully, in the future, we will see Ukraine get back its territory," Radio Liberty quotes Ryder as saying in the Ukrainian version of the interview.

