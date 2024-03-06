All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia to join Czech initiative on procurement of 800,000 projectiles for Ukraine

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 18:15
Latvia to join Czech initiative on procurement of 800,000 projectiles for Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery shell near the frontline area. Stock photo: Getty Images

Andris Sprūds, Minister of Defence of Latvia, has reported that Latvia will join the Czech initiative of procuring hundreds of thousands of Ukraine.

Source: Spruds on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda  

Quote: "Latvia will join the Czech initiative proposed by [Czech] President Petr Pavel to procure artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This is a critical capability to defeat Russia and we must do our utmost to support Ukraine. Razom do peremogi ! (Together to victory! - ed.)"

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Czech President Petr Pavel stated at the Munich Security Conference that the Czech Republic had found up to 800,000 projectiles of NATO standard calibre that it could send to Ukraine in a few weeks if it received the funding for delivery.
  • The Czech Defence Ministry stated earlier that it was coordinating efforts and seeking previous commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries that preferred to remain unnamed.
  • The Netherlands publicly announced its participation after allocating €250 million for ammunition procurement, as did Belgium, which will donate €200 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: