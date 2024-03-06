Latvia to join Czech initiative on procurement of 800,000 projectiles for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery shell near the frontline area. Stock photo: Getty Images

Andris Sprūds, Minister of Defence of Latvia, has reported that Latvia will join the Czech initiative of procuring hundreds of thousands of Ukraine.

Source: Spruds on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Latvia will join the Czech initiative proposed by [Czech] President Petr Pavel to procure artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This is a critical capability to defeat Russia and we must do our utmost to support Ukraine. Razom do peremogi ! (Together to victory! - ed.)"

Background:

Czech President Petr Pavel stated at the Munich Security Conference that the Czech Republic had found up to 800,000 projectiles of NATO standard calibre that it could send to Ukraine in a few weeks if it received the funding for delivery.

The Czech Defence Ministry stated earlier that it was coordinating efforts and seeking previous commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries that preferred to remain unnamed.

The Netherlands publicly announced its participation after allocating €250 million for ammunition procurement, as did Belgium, which will donate €200 million.

