Germany to fund Czechia's plan to buy 800,000 shells for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 18:32
Germany to fund Czechia's plan to buy 800,000 shells for Ukraine
The flag of Germany. Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany will allocate hundreds of millions of euros for Czechia's initiative to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine.

Source: German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, quoted by t-online  

Details: Hebestreit called the Czech initiative "very good".

He said that the German government has been conducting very intensive negotiations with the Czech side on this issue for some time.

"A three-digit million-euro sum will be raised to support this initiative. This has not yet been finalised, but it will certainly be done in the near future," Hebestreit said.

Hebestreit refused to name the exact amount that Germany would allocate.

Background:

  • The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron supported the Czech plan to supply 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.
  • At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his government had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-calibre shells that it could send to Ukraine in a few weeks if Czechia received proper funding for the delivery.
  • The Czech Ministry of Defence previously said it was coordinating the effort and had secured preliminary commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries that did not want to be named.
  • The Netherlands, which pledged €250 million for the purchase of ammunition, and Belgium, which will contribute €200 million, had also publicly announced their participation.

