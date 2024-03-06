Russian and Belarusian tennis players allowed to compete in Olympics and Paralympics

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals.

The ITFʼs official website reported that tennis players who meet the conditions of neutrality as defined by the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees will be allowed to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Neutral athletes will need to meet the selection and eligibility requirements as set out in the applicable ITF Regulations.

The ITF decision aligns with the majority of International Federations (IFs) regarding individual competition and athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Games this summer. The ITF’s position is also in accordance with tennis’ existing international policy which was adopted in March 2022," the organisation said in a statement.

The Summer Olympic Games will be held in the French capital from 26 July to 11 August. The Paralympic Games will be held from 28 August to 8 September.

