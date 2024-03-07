UK and German foreign ministers discuss supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has raised the issue of supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons, probably including Taurus, at a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

Source: ministers at a joint press conference, as quoted by Sky News, European Pravda writes

Details: Cameron told reporters that he and Baerbock had discussed supplying Ukraine with "long and medium range missiles". He pointed out that this is a "sovereign decision for every country", but stressed that the weapons provided by the UK allowed Ukraine to help push back Russian troops.

Quote: "You get peace by strength, you get peace by demonstrating that Putin cannot win, you get peace by helping the Ukrainians deliver what they need on the battlefield," the UK Foreign Secretary said.

Cameron also touched on warnings about the "escalation" of the war in Ukraine, reiterating that the supply of other new types of weapons has not led to this.

Quote: "If what you're doing is helping a country defend itself from illegal and completely unjustified aggression then there is nothing to stop you helping Ukraine win its territory back," he added.

The German foreign minister evaded a direct answer to the question about Taurus missiles, saying that there are "subjects you do not discuss in public" and that Berlin will continue to work with partners to provide Kyiv with "a range of weapons".

Background: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is categorically opposed to providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles, as he has repeatedly stated in public. Meanwhile, the opposition is initiating a new vote in the Bundestag on a resolution to supply Kyiv with these long-range missiles.

