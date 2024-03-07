UK Defence Secretary visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy – photo

Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, arrived in Ukraine on 7 March and has already met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president stated that he and Shapps had discussed "continued defence cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our primary focus was on bolstering Ukraine's air defence and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition and developing joint weapon production."

The visit had not been officially announced by the UK.

Background:

Shapps has already visited Ukraine as UK Defence Secretary, in September 2023.

Shapps recently commented on the destruction of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov, which was attacked by Ukrainian surface drones.

Read Grant Shapps' speech on why 2024 will be critical for Ukraine and the world.

