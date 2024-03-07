All Sections
UK Defence Secretary visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy – photo

European PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 20:15
UK Defence Secretary visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy – photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Grant Shapps. Photo: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, arrived in Ukraine on 7 March and has already met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president stated that he and Shapps had discussed "continued defence cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our primary focus was on bolstering Ukraine's air defence and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition and developing joint weapon production."

The visit had not been officially announced by the UK.

Background:

