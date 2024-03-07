UK Defence Secretary visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy – photo
Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, arrived in Ukraine on 7 March and has already met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The president stated that he and Shapps had discussed "continued defence cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom".
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our primary focus was on bolstering Ukraine's air defence and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition and developing joint weapon production."
Today, I hosted the UK Secretary of State for Defense @grantshapps to discuss continued defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2024
Our primary focus was on bolstering Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for… pic.twitter.com/vBO253sSY3
The visit had not been officially announced by the UK.
Background:
- Shapps has already visited Ukraine as UK Defence Secretary, in September 2023.
- Shapps recently commented on the destruction of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov, which was attacked by Ukrainian surface drones.
- Read Grant Shapps' speech on why 2024 will be critical for Ukraine and the world.
Support UP or become our patron!