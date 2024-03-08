All Sections
Friday, 8 March 2024, 08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on allies to increase and speed up their support for Ukraine, and in particular, to send their training teams if necessary.

Source: Kuleba during a speech at a videoconference of allied foreign and defence ministers on support for Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Kuleba urged the participants to make decisions based on two principles: faster and more.

In particular, he stressed the need to produce and purchase more ammunition and missiles for Ukraine and to create opportunities to repair damaged equipment in the country.

Quote: "If it is possible to train more Ukrainian soldiers more effectively and more efficiently in Ukraine rather than abroad, then these are the solutions we need," the Foreign Minister stressed.

The minister also emphasised the need to increase the pace of arms production in Europe as soon as possible to meet the needs of Ukraine and its European partners.

He called for the removal of all obstacles to the development and cooperation of European defence industries and the allocation of all necessary resources to create new production facilities. 

Reminder:

  • Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his remarks about Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, including the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which have caused an uproar, had been carefully thought through.
  • Macron’s words drew criticism from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders have stressed that they do not intend to send troops to Ukraine.
  • Moscow was outraged by Macron’s remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

