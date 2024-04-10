International donors supply over 700 generators to Kharkiv Oblast

Generators supplied to Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

International donors have given 724 generators of various capacities and other types of power generation-related equipment to Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: "The shipments included nine powerful generators and 715 portable petroleum-fuelled generators, as well as cables, disconnectors, and other electrical equipment needed to undertake repairs," the Energy Ministry said.

Kharkiv Oblast has received 922 generators since the start of the full-scale invasion, and the electrical equipment it has obtained weighs over 622 tonnes in total.

Background:

The Russian attack on 22 March badly damaged the Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of the largest TPPs in Kharkiv Oblast and in Ukraine.

More than US$10 billion is needed to reconstruct everything that Russia has damaged in the city of Kharkiv.

