All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

International donors supply over 700 generators to Kharkiv Oblast

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 19:04
International donors supply over 700 generators to Kharkiv Oblast
Generators supplied to Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

International donors have given 724 generators of various capacities and other types of power generation-related equipment to Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: "The shipments included nine powerful generators and 715 portable petroleum-fuelled generators, as well as cables, disconnectors, and other electrical equipment needed to undertake repairs," the Energy Ministry said.

Advertisement:

Kharkiv Oblast has received 922 generators since the start of the full-scale invasion, and the electrical equipment it has obtained weighs over 622 tonnes in total.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: