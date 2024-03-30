All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians almost completely destroy Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 01:38
Russians almost completely destroy Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast
Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant. Photo: Wikipedia

The Russians have badly damaged the Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of the largest TPPs in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Centrenergo, major electric and thermal energy-producing company in Ukraine's centre and east

Details: The strike on 22 March destroyed all the plant’s units and damaged auxiliary equipment. The extent of the damage varies: part of the TPP was completely destroyed, and part significantly damaged.

Advertisement:

As of now, the rubble is being cleared. There is no access to most of the equipment.

There is therefore no opportunity to accurately assess the extent of the damage, precise figures regarding the amount of money needed for repairs or any forecasts regarding repair time. 

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko visited the thermal power plant and promised assistance through donors.

Quote from Halushchenko: "We have money. There is a fund to support the energy sector. It is operational. Therefore, everyone is ready to help!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energy
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
energy
Zelenskyy reveals how US reacted to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries – WP
Nighttime attack on Ukraine's energy facilities: 3 thermal power plants damaged and power engineer wounded
Russia attacks energy facilities at night, damaging thermal and hydroelectric power plants
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: