Russians almost completely destroy Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians have badly damaged the Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of the largest TPPs in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Centrenergo, major electric and thermal energy-producing company in Ukraine's centre and east

Details: The strike on 22 March destroyed all the plant’s units and damaged auxiliary equipment. The extent of the damage varies: part of the TPP was completely destroyed, and part significantly damaged.

As of now, the rubble is being cleared. There is no access to most of the equipment.

There is therefore no opportunity to accurately assess the extent of the damage, precise figures regarding the amount of money needed for repairs or any forecasts regarding repair time.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko visited the thermal power plant and promised assistance through donors.

Quote from Halushchenko: "We have money. There is a fund to support the energy sector. It is operational. Therefore, everyone is ready to help!"

