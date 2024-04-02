Ukraine's war damage register begins to accept applications

A destroyed bridge is seen in the Bakhmut region amid Russia-Ukraine war in Siversk, Ukraine on March 03, 2023. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Federation's Aggression Against Ukraine has begun accepting applications for compensation for damage caused by the war with Russia.

Source: press service of the Register, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Register begins its work in stages. Beginning 2 April 2024, applications will be accepted in one category: damage or destruction of residential property.

Advertisement:

Other categories will be launched within a year, but many of them, particularly those containing statements from those most affected by the war, as well as statements relating to the damage or destruction of critical infrastructure in Ukraine, will open in a matter of months.

Quote: "The Register will accept applications from people, businesses, and the state of Ukraine regarding more than 40 categories of harm, such as loss of life, bodily harm, torture and sexual violence, forced deportation, loss of property and other financial damage, as well as damage caused to historical and cultural heritage and the environment," the statement said.

The Register expects an unprecedentedly large number of applications – from 6 to 8 million. The Register expects to receive 300,000 to 600,000 compensation applications just in the first category, which opened on 2 April.

Those who applied for damaged or destroyed property through the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) online programme, recorded the damage done to the property in the Register, and received an Inspection Act from local authorities will be able to submit applications to the Register on the first day of its work.

However, in a few weeks, all owners of destroyed housing will be able to apply, including those in temporarily occupied territories.

"Today, we take a significant step toward restoring justice and compensation for the war's damage to Ukraine and its people. The Register of Damage Caused will now be a practical tool for Ukraine, rather than just a conceptual idea.

This is more than just a database; by meticulously documenting each case, we are laying the groundwork for a process that will allow the world to see the scope of the damage done to Ukraine and ensure that everyone who has suffered is fairly compensated," said Markiian Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine.

On 22 March 2024, the Register established an office in Kyiv. Its mission is to collaborate with the Ukrainian government on a variety of legal and technical issues concerning the submission of applications to the Register, as well as informational and educational activities.

According to reports, Ukrainians will be able to seek compensation for losses incurred as a result of Russian aggression through Diia, a Ukrainian e-governance mobile app and web portal.

In an interview with European Pravda, Markiian Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine, explained when to expect the register to start working and future payments for damages caused to Ukrainians by the Russian war.

Support UP or become our patron!