All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine to receive over US$2 billion from Korea for recovery

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 18:20
Ukraine to receive over US$2 billion from Korea for recovery
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will receive US$2.1 billion in soft loans from the Republic of Korea to be used for recovery projects.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: "These are funds from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF). They will be allocated over the next five years," the statement said.

Advertisement:

According to the terms of the agreement, the governments of South Korea and Ukraine are to identify candidate projects in close cooperation with each other. The details of each individual project, the amount of funds and terms of the loan will be specified in separate loan agreements concluded between the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the borrower.

Background:

  • The state budget of Ukraine received US$118 million in non-refundable loans from the Government of Japan. The funds were provided under two World Bank projects, HEAL Ukraine and HOPE.
  • Ukraine received a US$1.5 billion Growth Foundations Development Policy Loan (DPL) from Japan and the United Kingdom through the World Bank mechanism.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: