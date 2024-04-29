All Sections
Zelenskyy and NATO chief discuss idea of US$100 billion fund for Ukraine

Monday, 29 April 2024, 15:41
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on 29 April, 2024. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukraine supports the NATO Secretary General's proposal to establish a special Alliance fund in the amount of €100 billion to bolster the Ukrainian military, but is interested in the specifics of how such a fund would function.

Source: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he and Jens Stoltenberg met in Kyiv and discussed, among other things, the Secretary General's proposal to establish a NATO special fund to support Ukraine in the amount of €100 billion over a five-year period.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Allies do have the opportunity to carry out such an initiative. Yet the details are really important to us. It is critical that this does not come at the expense of bilateral quantities [of aid], which are defined by our agreements on security guarantees"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to establish a US$100 billion fund of allied contributions for Ukraine over five years as part of a package that alliance leaders will approve when they meet in Washington in July.

According to European Pravda, discussions on establishing a new multi-year fund to support Ukraine within the North Atlantic Alliance are expected to continue until the NATO summit in Washington in July this year.

