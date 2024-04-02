All Sections
NATO to consider proposal for creating US$100 billion five-year fund for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 April 2024, 20:02
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is proposing to establish a US$100 billion fund of allied contributions for Ukraine over five years as part of a package that alliance leaders will approve when they meet in Washington in July.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Bloomberg sources, Allies are still debating Stoltenberg's proposal and the mechanisms for distributing contributions, specifically whether to include bilateral assistance to Ukraine in the total amount.

According to sources, the proposal will likely change before the allies can reach an agreement. NATO can also take over the operational responsibilities of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), which coordinates weapon supplies to Kyiv.

With NATO's Supreme Allied Commander General Christopher Cavoli at the helm, such a move could shield the structure from any political shifts that may occur following the US election.

Neither NATO nor the White House returned requests for comment.

If the Allies support Stoltenberg's proposal, it would represent a paradigm shift for the Alliance, which has previously avoided actions that could be interpreted as escalating the conflict with Russia, toward more active assistance to Ukraine.

On 1 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gathered key international relations and defence officials to discuss cooperation goals with NATO this year.

