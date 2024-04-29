European Commission suggests prolonging visa free regime for freight transportation with Ukraine for at least one more year

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and the European Commission will be able to officially start the negotiations on the prolongation of the Agreement on the Carriage of Freight by Road between Ukraine and the EU.

Source: the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

Details: The European Council approved the relevant negotiations mandate during its assembly on 29 April.

At the moment, the European Commission proposes to prolong the agreement for at least 12 more months with the possibility of prolonging it for six more months once more. It will allow the parties to conduct permit-free two-way transportations at least until June 2025, the ministry explained.

"We support the EU’s decision to start official negotiations on the prolongation of the agreement. It is important for us to preserve the ability to conduct freight transportation without obtaining corresponding permits since it directly affects exports of Ukrainian goods, and therefore helps support our economy and import the goods our state needs.

During the last six months we have been working jointly with the European Commission so that the decision on prolongation of the agreement is made on time by the end of June. It is important that all the changes added to the prolonged version be clear, transparent and do not limit Ukrainian hauliers in their right to transport goods to and from Ukraine," Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said.

Ukraine will receive the official text for discussion in the nearest time, the ministry added.

