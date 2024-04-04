Irrecoverable Russian losses in Ukraine amount to 200,000 – NATO estimate

NATO has stated that the total losses of Russian forces in over two years of full-scale war in Ukraine exceed 350,000.

Source: European Pravda’s correspondent from Brussels, citing a NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity

Details: The source said that the figure of 350,000 refers to the total losses of Russian forces – both regular army and mercenaries, both killed and wounded. 200,000 have been either killed or wounded so seriously that they cannot return to the front.

The official also mentioned that UK intelligence estimates that at least 70,000 Russians have been killed in Ukraine, adding that this number is "probably the lower bound".

Quote: "For the purposes of comparison, the average daily number of Russian casualties killed and wounded in 2023 was almost 300 people more per day than in 2022," he added.

The NATO official noted that by modern standards, the ratio of killed to wounded in the Russian army is "extremely high", and this is largely due to the extremely limited medical support available to Russian soldiers.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in March that Russia had lost more than 350,000 military personnel, killed and wounded, during more than two years of full-scale war in Ukraine.

In November 2023, the NATO Secretary General stated that Russia's personnel losses in Ukraine exceeded 300,000.

