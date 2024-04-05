Russians fabricate statement about their participation in Cannes Marché du Film

Russian media have started spreading information that the film Brat 3 (The Brattt) would be screened at the Cannes festival Marché du Film film market. However, the festival organisers have refuted this claim. Under one of the festival's social media posts, Ukrainian users launched a discussion on the morality of allowing a country engaged in armed aggression to participate. In response to one of the comments, event representatives emphasised that they did not approve the Russian statement and were surprised by such an announcement.

"We would like to clarify that we ourselves are quite surprised as the company in question is neither an exhibitor nor an accredited company with the Marché du Film. Moreover, the screenings of the Marché are not yet validated and will only be revealed in late April. Finally, their use of our brand and logo is not permitted," the organisers commented.

The Marché du Film noted that any participation of representatives associated with the Russian government will not be allowed until Ukraine prevails in the full-scale Russian invasion. They also attached the festival's official statement, which can be read here.

Users were warned that comments regarding the Russians’ participation would be deleted within 24 hours to avoid any distraction from the main publication’s message.

About the participation of Russians in the Cannes Marché du Film

Russian media spread information on 3 and 4 April claiming that the film Brat 3 [Brother 3 or The Brattt] would be presented at the Cannes Marché du Film (Film Market). The primary sources cited were Russian producer Yuliya Pereverzeva and the film's director Valery Pereverzev. They stated that the film would be showcased in the festival's business programme.

"As for Brat 3, it will be re-released in the Russian Federation, international distribution and a promising festival life," Pereverzeva promised.

Screenshot: Brother 3 film. Kinorium

The film Brat 3 is associated with Alexey Balabanov's dilogy Brat (Brother) from the early 2000s, which became a cult classic in Russia. However, in reality, the only thing they have in common with the original is the title. The main part in the new film is played by the rapper Ptakha, who openly supported the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and now supports the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Although the "third instalment" did not succeed in Russia, the director has announced the creation of Brat 4, which is supposed to be a horror film.

What is the Cannes Marché du Film?

Marché du Film, or Film Market, is part of the largest film festival in Cannes, which takes place annually in May. This year, the dates are set for 14 May to 25 May.

The market brings together professionals from around the world to screen and discover nearly 4,000 films and projects at various stages of development. Directors and film producers can negotiate deals for film production, co-production, post-production and distribution.

