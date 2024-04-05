Japan extends sanctions against Russia, banning exports of over 160 industrial goods

Japan will expand its ban on exports to Russia to include 164 additional industrial products, such as lithium ion batteries, gas pipes and engine oil.

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, as cited by The Asahi Shimbun

Details: The latest addition to Japan's export control list as part of sanctions against Moscow's actions in Ukraine also includes thermostats, nitrocellulose products and woodworking machines. The ministry reported that it would come into force on 17 April.

The ban on the import of Russian diamonds for non-industrial use, which was announced after an online meeting between Japan and other G7 countries with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in December, will take effect on 10 May.

Background: The Japanese government announced sanctions against 135 Russian and Russian-linked companies and individuals who helped Russia circumvent sanctions restrictions. The package also includes a ban on imports of rough diamonds from 1 January 2024.

