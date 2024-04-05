All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German government responds to data on participation of German companies in construction in Mariupol

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 5 April 2024, 17:26
German government responds to data on participation of German companies in construction in Mariupol
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German government has commented on a journalistic investigation that revealed that German companies are helping the Russian occupation regime with construction in occupied Mariupol.

Source: European Pravda; Tagesschau

Details: Berlin warns German companies against participating in Russian projects in the occupied city.

Advertisement:

A foreign ministry spokesperson said that the so-called "reconstruction" only serves Russian propaganda.

"Every company that does this should ask itself what service it provides," the spokesperson added.

In turn, a spokesperson for the ministry of economy added that the customs service and the prosecutor's office should find out whether German companies have violated sanctions.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: