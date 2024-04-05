German government responds to data on participation of German companies in construction in Mariupol

The German government has commented on a journalistic investigation that revealed that German companies are helping the Russian occupation regime with construction in occupied Mariupol.

Source: European Pravda; Tagesschau

Details: Berlin warns German companies against participating in Russian projects in the occupied city.

A foreign ministry spokesperson said that the so-called "reconstruction" only serves Russian propaganda.

"Every company that does this should ask itself what service it provides," the spokesperson added.

In turn, a spokesperson for the ministry of economy added that the customs service and the prosecutor's office should find out whether German companies have violated sanctions.

Background:

German TV channel ARD conducted an investigation that revealed that Knauf and WKB systems are building facilities in Mariupol

Earlier, a journalist from the German public broadcaster ZDF, Armin Körper, who heads the channel's Moscow office, filmed a story that distorts the picture of life in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makieiev, reacted to the story, adding that the story had caused a sharply negative reaction among many German experts and journalists he knew, including Körper's colleagues at ZDF.

