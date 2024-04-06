Over 13,000 Ukrainian children were deprived of parental care since beginning of war

More than 13,000 children have become orphans, or children who have lost their parents, since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Source: Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 6 April

Quote: "Since the start of the full-scale invasion, over 13,000 children have been given the status of an orphan or a child deprived of parental care. These are children who have been orphaned in various ways or whose parents are in captivity or in a Russian prison," Zholnovych explained.

Advertisement:

Every year, she states, at least 4,000 children in Ukraine are left without parental care.

Before the guardianship authority determines their legal status, such children are usually placed in orphanages or shelters. However, instead of staying in special institutions, it is possible to live with relatives (grandparents, aunts, etc.).

Zholnovych stated that the state previously did not provide families with payments for child maintenance during the process of determining this status, which can take up to half a year. This will now change.

"Recently, the government decided to provide assistance to children temporarily deprived of parental care," the minister went on to say.

Support UP or become our patron!