Russian forces hit 4-storey building in Kupiansk with bomb, woman's body retrieved from rubble – photo
Sunday, 7 April 2024, 12:01
Russian troops dropped a bomb on a residential building on the night of 6-7 April, killing a woman.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)
Details: Russian aircraft dropped a guided bomb on a residential area of Kupiansk overnight.
A woman was killed in the attack. Her body was found in the rubble of a four-storey building in a flat on the top floor.
SES units and a crane belonging to a local utility company were involved in retrieving the body of the deceased.
The woman was 85 years old, the authorities said.
