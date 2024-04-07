Russian forces hit 4-storey building in Kupiansk with bomb, woman's body retrieved from rubble – photo

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian troops dropped a bomb on a residential building on the night of 6-7 April, killing a woman.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Russian aircraft dropped a guided bomb on a residential area of Kupiansk overnight.

Advertisement:

A woman was killed in the attack. Her body was found in the rubble of a four-storey building in a flat on the top floor.

SES units and a crane belonging to a local utility company were involved in retrieving the body of the deceased.

The woman was 85 years old, the authorities said.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Support UP or become our patron!