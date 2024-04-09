Russia cancels launch of Angara-A5 launch vehicle at the last minute – photo

The first launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle with the Orion booster from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was planned for 9 April, but was cancelled at the last minute.

Source: Russian Latvia-based media outlet Meduza; Russian service BBC.

The launch was cancelled approximately two minutes before the scheduled time. The reason for the cancellation was initially not reported, according to Meduza. Later, Roscosmos, Russia's state space agency, stated that the launch of the Angara-A5 was cancelled due to a malfunction in the pressurisation system of the central block's oxidiser tank. A second launch attempt is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 April.

Angara-A5 Photo: Russian Roscosmos State Corporation

Reportedly, Angara-A5 is presented as an environmentally friendly rocket that does not use toxic fuel components. It is intended to replace the Proton-M launch vehicle, which has been used in Soviet and Russian space programmes since the mid-1960s.

Quote: "The Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center produces launch vehicles of the Angara type. This type includes launch vehicles ranging from light to heavy classes.

Previous tests of the Angara were conducted at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Oblast. The first test launch of the Angara-A5 took place on 23 December 2014. In total, over the past 10 years, six Angaras have been launched from Plesetsk – three light-lift and three heavy-lift ones," the statement reads.

"The ‘abort launch’ command has been issued. Prepare for a 24-hour standstill," the Roscosmos announcer said during the broadcast.

Under similar circumstances, the launch of a carrier rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft from Baikonur was also cancelled on 21 March.

The Angara-A5 is the first launch vehicle developed and created after the collapse of the USSR. One of the main tasks of the Angara launch is the construction of the Russian Orbital Station.

Background:

Earlier, Director General of Roscosmos Yury Borisov stated that the Russian space industry is in a crisis, which poses a threat even to state security, including international projects of the Russian Federation.

One of the most prominent recent "achievements" of the Russian space industry was the accident involving the automatic interplanetary station Luna-25. After 16 years of work on this project, the station's flight ended in a collision with the surface of the Moon.

