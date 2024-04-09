Energoatom plans to build Ukrainian plant for nuclear fuel production

plan of the facility for the production of spent fuel assemblies. Screenshot: Energoatom's video

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, plans to construct a facility for the production of spent fuel assemblies near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk located close to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Energoatom's press service with reference to Petro Kotin, acting Head of Energoatom,

Quote from Kotin: "We decided to locate the plant near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk. However, we didn't expect such strong support from the city's residents."

Details: Kotin added that the production will be based on the technology of the American company Westinghouse.

Spent fuel assembly is the final product used as fuel in nuclear power plants.

Background:

On 2 April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on the construction of the third and fourth power units of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

The first batches of Westinghouse nuclear fuel were delivered to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. From that point, all domestic nuclear power plants will use American fuel.

