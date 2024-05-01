Ukraine's Foreign Ministry presents AI assistant Viktoriia to comment on consular information for media

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has created a digital person using artificial intelligence technologies to officially comment on consular information for the media for the first time in history.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Details: Viktoriia AI, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson for consular affairs, is based on a real person – Ukrainian singer Rozali Nombre. Rozali agreed to act as a prototype for the representative, and the project team filmed and digitised her.

The consular representative and her real-life prototype are completely different from each other, and only the digital spokesperson Viktoriia AI makes official comments on behalf of the Foreign Ministry's consular service, the ministry stressed.

"My name symbolises our main goal – the victory of Ukraine, and my surname is the artificial intelligence that created me. My job will be to provide the public with up-to-date and verified information from the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. I will provide journalists with news about the work of consuls to protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, respond to incidents or emergencies, and other news," Viktoriia AI said in her welcome video message.

Viktoriia AI's comments will be available on the official resources of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, website, and social media pages, and they will be shared with journalists by the Foreign Ministry's press service.

"The use of an AI-generated digital person for consular comments is primarily about saving time and resources for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Real diplomats will be able to be more effective and focus on other tasks to help citizens," said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Ministry has also implemented several levels of protection for Viktoriia AI against digital fakes. Each original video of the consular representative has a QR code that leads to the text version of the same comment on the Foreign Ministry's official website. In the absence of such a QR code or a link to any other website, the video shall not be considered authentic.

