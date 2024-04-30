All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine welcomes agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 April 2024, 23:42
Ukraine welcomes agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 30 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia on delimiting the interstate border based on the Alma-Ata Protocol of 1991.

Source: statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by European Pravda

The Ukrainian ministry stressed that the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity "is a necessary condition for normalising relations between the countries and ensuring stability and security in the region."

Advertisement:

"In conditions of Russia's aggressive policy and constant Russian threats to the Baltic states, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, reaching an agreement on the delimitation of the interstate border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an additional and important factor of stability," Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

The authority expressed hope for "successful practical implementation" of the agreements and assured that Ukraine is interested in peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

On 19 April, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced for the first time that they had agreed on a preliminary delimitation of the borders near eight border villages. Later, the procedure for demarcating the border, i.e. erecting border posts, began.

After Azerbaijan reclaimed full control over unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan periodically clashed, with casualties taking place on both sides. Baku and Yerevan are also negotiating a peace agreement.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Foreign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

updatedRussian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry provides additional clarification on consular services for Ukrainian men abroad
Ukrainian men aged 18-60 will not be able to obtain Ukrainian passports abroad
EU "takes note of" Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's decision on consular services for men liable for military service
RECENT NEWS
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
17:06
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, consequences to be determined
17:03
Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine
16:28
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise
16:10
EXPLAINERHow European Commission wants to change the "transport visa-free" and what it means for Ukrainian hauliers
16:04
Ukrainian energy minister comments on Russia's intention to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
16:00
EU countries reportedly receive proposal for 14th sanctions package against Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: