Ukraine welcomes agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation

On 30 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia on delimiting the interstate border based on the Alma-Ata Protocol of 1991.

Source: statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by European Pravda

The Ukrainian ministry stressed that the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity "is a necessary condition for normalising relations between the countries and ensuring stability and security in the region."

"In conditions of Russia's aggressive policy and constant Russian threats to the Baltic states, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, reaching an agreement on the delimitation of the interstate border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an additional and important factor of stability," Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

The authority expressed hope for "successful practical implementation" of the agreements and assured that Ukraine is interested in peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

On 19 April, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced for the first time that they had agreed on a preliminary delimitation of the borders near eight border villages. Later, the procedure for demarcating the border, i.e. erecting border posts, began.

After Azerbaijan reclaimed full control over unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan periodically clashed, with casualties taking place on both sides. Baku and Yerevan are also negotiating a peace agreement.

