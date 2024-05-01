Ukrainian writer Stanislav Aseyev injured on front line

Ukrainian writer and journalist Stanislav Aseyev, winner of the Shevchenko National Prize and former captive of the so-called "DPR" ("Donetsk People's Republic"), has been injured on the front line.

Source: Aseyev on Twitter (X)

Quote: "I am alive, although by all the laws of physics and probability, I should have been dead. Sadly, the positions have been lost. Right now I am in hospital with concussion."

Advertisement:

Aseyev added that he will soon be asking his followers for help, as his unit has lost significant amounts of equipment.

Journalist Denys Kazanskyi posted on Facebook that Aseyev's unit is "fighting on the hottest front near the village of Ocheretyne".

Kazanskyi called on people to support the wounded writer by ordering his recently published book, The Melchior Elephant (Melkhiorovyi slon; this can be done via this link). "Stas had planned to launch it in Kyiv on 28 April, but he was unable to due to the escalation at the front," added Kazanskyi.

Note: Stanislav Aseyev is a Ukrainian writer, journalist, and member of PEN Ukraine. Under the pseudonym Stanislav Vasin, he worked as a journalist in occupied Donetsk, writing for Radio Liberty and Ukrainskyi Tyzhden (Ukrainian Week). He was kidnapped by "DPR" terrorists on 11 May 2017, accused of "espionage" and illegally detained until 29 December 2019.

Aseyev has written poetry, the autobiographical novel The Melchior Elephant, or A Man Who Thought, and The Underhill Witches, a play. He was awarded the Shevchenko National Prize, Ukraine’s highest award for culture and the arts, for the book In Isolation in 2021, and in 2022 he claimed the prize again with The Torture Camp on Paradise Street.

