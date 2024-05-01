All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian writer Stanislav Aseyev injured on front line

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 13:13
Ukrainian writer Stanislav Aseyev injured on front line
Stanislav Aseyev has been injured. Source: @ASEYEVSTANISLAV / X

Ukrainian writer and journalist Stanislav Aseyev, winner of the Shevchenko National Prize and former captive of the so-called "DPR" ("Donetsk People's Republic"), has been injured on the front line.

Source: Aseyev on Twitter (X)

Quote: "I am alive, although by all the laws of physics and probability, I should have been dead. Sadly, the positions have been lost. Right now I am in hospital with concussion."

Advertisement:

Aseyev added that he will soon be asking his followers for help, as his unit has lost significant amounts of equipment.

Journalist Denys Kazanskyi posted on Facebook that Aseyev's unit is "fighting on the hottest front near the village of Ocheretyne".

Kazanskyi called on people to support the wounded writer by ordering his recently published book, The Melchior Elephant (Melkhiorovyi slon; this can be done via this link). "Stas had planned to launch it in Kyiv on 28 April, but he was unable to due to the escalation at the front," added Kazanskyi.

Note: Stanislav Aseyev is a Ukrainian writer, journalist, and member of PEN Ukraine. Under the pseudonym Stanislav Vasin, he worked as a journalist in occupied Donetsk, writing for Radio Liberty and Ukrainskyi Tyzhden (Ukrainian Week). He was kidnapped by "DPR" terrorists on 11 May 2017, accused of "espionage" and illegally detained until 29 December 2019.

Aseyev has written poetry, the autobiographical novel The Melchior Elephant, or A Man Who Thought, and The Underhill Witches, a play. He was awarded the Shevchenko National Prize, Ukraine’s highest award for culture and the arts, for the book In Isolation in 2021, and in 2022 he claimed the prize again with The Torture Camp on Paradise Street.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: