All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Ministry to work with large satellite company to limit space mapping of Ukrainian territory

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 1 May 2024, 18:23
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to work with large satellite company to limit space mapping of Ukrainian territory
Stock photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence will work with one of the leading satellite companies to limit space mapping of Ukraine's territory.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence following a meeting with the leadership of the satellite company

Details: The name of the company was not disclosed for security reasons.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The meeting's goal is to discuss the limitation of taking satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory under martial law," the ministry explained.

"Satellite firms undertake daily surveys of Ukraine's territory. These photographs may be utilised by the enemy. As a result, we are grateful to our partners for agreeing to sign a pact with us and jointly implement a mechanism to limit photography of our territory.

This cooperation effort should serve as an example for other satellite firms. In times of war, we must reduce the risks of the enemy using satellite imagery of Ukraine," Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko stated.

The Ministry of Defence is also planning to extend the contract with a satellite company to order up-to-date images of Ukraine's territory for defence and security purposes, the ministry added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: