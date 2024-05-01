Ukraine's Defence Ministry to work with large satellite company to limit space mapping of Ukrainian territory

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence will work with one of the leading satellite companies to limit space mapping of Ukraine's territory.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence following a meeting with the leadership of the satellite company

Details: The name of the company was not disclosed for security reasons.

Quote: "The meeting's goal is to discuss the limitation of taking satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory under martial law," the ministry explained.

"Satellite firms undertake daily surveys of Ukraine's territory. These photographs may be utilised by the enemy. As a result, we are grateful to our partners for agreeing to sign a pact with us and jointly implement a mechanism to limit photography of our territory.

This cooperation effort should serve as an example for other satellite firms. In times of war, we must reduce the risks of the enemy using satellite imagery of Ukraine," Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko stated.

The Ministry of Defence is also planning to extend the contract with a satellite company to order up-to-date images of Ukraine's territory for defence and security purposes, the ministry added.

