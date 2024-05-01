Health resorts in occupied Crimea reduce trip prices by 40%: only state employees go there

The current situation with tourist season in Russia-occupied Crimea is complicated: Russians refuse to go on vacation to the peninsula, which makes local health resorts offer 30-40% discounts on trips.

Source: Suspilne.Crimea with reference to sources in health resorts in the cities of Yalta and Saky

Quote: "Last year in this time period, there were more people than there are now. Nobody wants to buy paid trips; only state employees come," an employee of a health resort in Saky revealed.

Details: The Crimea.Realii media outlet reports that Russian tourist operators provide "optimistic" data indicating "an increase in sales" of trips to Crimea.

"At the moment, the trips do not sell well. We offer a 30-40% discount on them. Spring trips were always cheaper than summer ones, but now none of them sell well.

The situation with state employees is ambiguous. People with disabilities from Moscow Oblast refused to come to us, for instance. They say that people from flooded regions of Russia will come soon," a sales manager for trips to a health resort in Yalta told Suspilne Crimea.

Vadim Volchenkov, the so-called Minister of Resorts and Tourism of Crimea, called the 2024 tourist season "complicated but interesting" at the federal conference call of the occupying authorities. He explained it with security issues and the lack of readiness of resort infrastructure to accept tourists.

