All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Health resorts in occupied Crimea reduce trip prices by 40%: only state employees go there

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 1 May 2024, 19:30
Health resorts in occupied Crimea reduce trip prices by 40%: only state employees go there
Crimea. Stock photo: Getty Images

The current situation with tourist season in Russia-occupied Crimea is complicated: Russians refuse to go on vacation to the peninsula, which makes local health resorts offer 30-40% discounts on trips.

Source: Suspilne.Crimea with reference to sources in health resorts in the cities of Yalta and Saky

Quote: "Last year in this time period, there were more people than there are now. Nobody wants to buy paid trips; only state employees come," an employee of a health resort in Saky revealed.

Advertisement:

Details: The Crimea.Realii media outlet reports that Russian tourist operators provide "optimistic" data indicating "an increase in sales" of trips to Crimea.

"At the moment, the trips do not sell well. We offer a 30-40% discount on them. Spring trips were always cheaper than summer ones, but now none of them sell well.

The situation with state employees is ambiguous. People with disabilities from Moscow Oblast refused to come to us, for instance. They say that people from flooded regions of Russia will come soon," a sales manager for trips to a health resort in Yalta told Suspilne Crimea.

Vadim Volchenkov, the so-called Minister of Resorts and Tourism of Crimea, called the 2024 tourist season "complicated but interesting" at the federal conference call of the occupying authorities. He explained it with security issues and the lack of readiness of resort infrastructure to accept tourists.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: