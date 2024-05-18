Lithuania to provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems, which have a range of approximately 350 kilometres.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurynas Kasčiūnas in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lithuania has joined the German initiative Immediate Action on Air Defence. This initiative is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

Advertisement:

Pistorius noted that the supply of six AMBER-1800 radar systems associated with the initiative is Lithuania's contribution to saving lives in Ukraine.

"I also thank you for participating in our air defence initiative," the minister said, addressing Kasčiūnas.

Background: In April, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed that it was necessary to provide Ukraine with the assets to strengthen its air defence.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine.

Ukraine has asked its partners to strengthen its air defence following the intensification of Russian airstrikes this spring.

Support UP or become our patron!