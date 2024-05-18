All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania to provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems

Saturday, 18 May 2024, 11:41
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems
An AMBER-1800 radar system. Photo: ALTIMUS-TECH

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems, which have a range of approximately 350 kilometres.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurynas Kasčiūnas in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lithuania has joined the German initiative Immediate Action on Air Defence. This initiative is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

Advertisement:

Pistorius noted that the supply of six AMBER-1800 radar systems associated with the initiative is Lithuania's contribution to saving lives in Ukraine.

"I also thank you for participating in our air defence initiative," the minister said, addressing Kasčiūnas.

Background: In April, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed that it was necessary to provide Ukraine with the assets to strengthen its air defence.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine.

Ukraine has asked its partners to strengthen its air defence following the intensification of Russian airstrikes this spring.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: