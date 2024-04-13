Germany to urgently send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Germany has announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

Source: Germany's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Germany will urgently transfer another Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine to protect it from Russian airstrikes, the ministry said.

"It will be provided in addition to the air defence systems that have already been delivered and those that are planned for transfer," Germany's Defence Ministry stressed.

Deutschland wird der #Ukraine unverzüglich eine weitere Feuereinheit #PATRIOT übergeben, um russische Luftangriffe abzuwehren. Sie wird zusätzlich zu den bereits gelieferten und weiterhin geplanten #Luftverteidigung​ssystemen abgegeben. pic.twitter.com/1oULQYqSRd — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) April 13, 2024

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin is doing everything possible to support Kyiv in terms of German operational readiness.

"Russia's terror against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure is causing immeasurable suffering. It also endangers the energy supply to the population and destroys industrial facilities that are important for the operational readiness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he stressed.

Background:

On 12 April, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that "active negotiations" were underway with allies to obtain two batteries for the Patriot air defence systems and one for the SAMP/T systems.

Earlier, in a speech at the Wartime Diplomacy Forum, Kuleba outlined five priorities for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in 2024, listing the supply of air defence systems to Ukraine as the first.

On Thursday 11 April, Kuleba urged the French Foreign Minister to take immediate action to supply air defence to Ukraine, noting that it was the lack of modern air defence systems that allowed the Russians to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) near Kyiv.

