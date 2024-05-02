Orders worth over US$75,000 destroyed: Nova Poshta delivery company reveals aftermath of Russian strike on sorting depot

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the sorting depot. Photo: Nova Poshta

A total of 15.5 tonnes of orders worth almost UAH 3 million (roughly US$75,800) have been destroyed in the Russian strike on the Ukrainian private logistics company Nova Poshta sorting depot and office in the city of Odesa.

Source: press service of Nova Poshta

Details: "The depot and the office had 904 packages worth almost UAH 3 million," the statement said.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the sorting depot. Photo: Nova Poshta

A Russian missile destroyed 15.5 tonnes of orders from online stores containing clothes, appliances, children's toys, pet treats, medicines and parcels.

Background:

No employees were injured in the Russian attack on the sorting depot and the Nova Poshta office in Odesa, and the company will compensate customers for the estimated value of their parcels.

On the evening of 1 May, Russian forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, leaving 13 people injured.

