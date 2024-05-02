All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Orders worth over US$75,000 destroyed: Nova Poshta delivery company reveals aftermath of Russian strike on sorting depot

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 2 May 2024, 11:54
Orders worth over US$75,000 destroyed: Nova Poshta delivery company reveals aftermath of Russian strike on sorting depot
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the sorting depot. Photo: Nova Poshta

A total of 15.5 tonnes of orders worth almost UAH 3 million (roughly US$75,800) have been destroyed in the Russian strike on the Ukrainian private logistics company Nova Poshta sorting depot and office in the city of Odesa.

Source: press service of Nova Poshta

Details: "The depot and the office had 904 packages worth almost UAH 3 million," the statement said.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the sorting depot. Photo: Nova Poshta

A Russian missile destroyed 15.5 tonnes of orders from online stores containing clothes, appliances, children's toys, pet treats, medicines and parcels.

Background:

  • No employees were injured in the Russian attack on the sorting depot and the Nova Poshta office in Odesa, and the company will compensate customers for the estimated value of their parcels.
  • On the evening of 1 May, Russian forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, leaving 13 people injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: