Russia attacks Nova Poshta sorting depot in Odesa with ballistic missiles, casualties reported – video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 1 May 2024, 23:25
Photo: Odesa media outlet Dumska

The Russian army attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles on the evening of 1 May, resulting in 13 casualties.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. At least 13 people have been injured. There is a large fire at the site of the strike."

Update: The press service of Nova Poshta, a Ukrainian private logistics company, has reported that a Russian missile hit a Nova Poshta sorting depot and department. No one was killed or injured among the staff.

Quote from Nova Poshta: "The estimated value of all packages that were destroyed as a result of the strike will be reimbursed to customers in full. We will contact all recipients tomorrow. Packages that were in transit have been redirected to the 3rd department of Nova Poshta in Odesa."

