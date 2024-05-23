Ukraine rises in 2024 world ranking of steel producers

Ukraine moved up one spot in the ranking of the world's major steel producers, to 22nd out of 71 countries.

Source: association of steel manufacturers Worldsteel

Details: Ukraine produced 2.4 million tonnes of steel in January-April 2024, a 32.7% increase over the same period previous year.

The People’s Republic of China currently holds the leadership in steel smelting with a 54.95% share, or 343.67 million tonnes.

In general, global steel production fell 0.8% year on year in the first four months to 625.7 million tonnes. Global iron smelting declined 2.43% year on year to 460.57 million tonnes.

In terms of iron smelting, Ukraine remained 15th out of 40 nations in the global ranking, despite a 25% rise in production to 2.19 million tonnes from January to April 2023.

China is also in the top of the ranking in cast iron smelting, accounting for 61.9%, or 284.99 million tonnes. It is followed by India, Japan, and Russia.

Background:

According to the results of the first four months of 2024, Ukrainian metallurgical businesses boosted cast iron production by 25%, steel by 33%, and rolled metals by 30.5%. In comparison to April 2023, steel production has increased by 24.5%.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainian metallurgical businesses produced an average of one-third more products than the same period last year.

