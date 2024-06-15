All Sections
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, will open a two-day Global Peace Summit to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula on Saturday, 15 June.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Global Peace Summit is taking place on 15-16 June at the Bürgenstock Resort in central Switzerland. According to the Swiss government, the summit's aim is to "initiate a peace process, generate trust and outline ideas for the next steps towards such a process".

One hundred delegations are set to attend, including 57 heads of state and government from around the world. Russia has not been invited to the summit, having declined to take part on several occasions. All attendees will have the opportunity to outline their vision for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

The Summit's agenda includes plenary sessions and discussions focusing on three aspects of the Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension. 

"The summit also offers the opportunity to discuss for the first time at the highest level how and when Russia can be included in this process. For the Federal Council [of Switzerland], the development of a lasting solution ultimately requires the participation of both sides," the Swiss government announced.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Switzerland had changed the troublesome provisions in the final document of the Peace Summit, which could have had undesirable consequences for Ukraine.
  • Several states that had planned to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland decided not to after the draft decision was changed.

