Netherlands and allies to purchase additional equipment for Ukraine totalling €175 million

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 17:10
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren

The Netherlands and other allies will spend €175 million on extra military equipment for Ukraine.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Ollongren stated that Ukraine requires additional resources to defend against air attacks and at sea.

Quote: "The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has therefore announced the purchase of materiel to the value of €175 million, co-financed by the Netherlands," Ollongren said.

Details: The International Fund for Ukraine is an extra support finance mechanism for Ukraine, led by the UK Ministry of Defence, and whose governing body comprises Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Lithuania. These countries, along with Iceland, Australia, and New Zealand, collectively contributed more than one billion euros to the fund.

The UK government and the Ministry of Defence have yet to disclose details of the new support through this method, as announced by Ollongren.

The Swedish government planned additional military support for Ukraine, totalling SEK 75 billion (about US$7 billion) over three years.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Romania is drafting a new package of military support for Ukraine following a phone call with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

