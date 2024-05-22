All Sections
Sweden plans US$7 billion in military support for Ukraine for three years

Iryna Balachuk, Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:37
Sweden plans US$7 billion in military support for Ukraine for three years
Photo: Pixabay.com

The Swedish government has planned additional military support for Ukraine, totalling SEK 75 billion (US$7.01 billion) over three years.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the message of the Government of Sweden

Quote: "To strengthen Swedish support for Ukraine, the government and the Swedish democrats agree to introduce a framework programme of military support for Ukraine for 2024-2026. Sweden will increase support, and the framework is SEK 75 billion for military support for 2024-2026, SEK 25 billion per year."

Details: With this proposal, Sweden's total military and civilian support for Ukraine will reach more than SEK 100 billion (about US$9.3 billion).

Military assistance to Ukraine can be provided through the free transfer of defence equipment, financial contributions, and financial support for the purchase of defence equipment.

At the same time, the government noted that this programme may burden state finances for several years and even after 2026.

"After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the security situation in Europe is the most serious since the Second World War. This means that rearmament within the country should continue simultaneously with the support of Ukraine.

Therefore, the parties to the cooperation also agree that support for Ukraine is carried out in such a way as not to undermine the development of Sweden's defence potential and not harm other necessary reforms," the Swedish government said.

Background:

  • Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson estimated that after his country joined NATO, it would take up to two years to achieve the desired capacity to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and strengthen its armed forces.
  • Meanwhile, Micael Bydén, Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to gain control of the Swedish island of Gotland.

