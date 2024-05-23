All Sections
Russian billionaire Andrei Kuzyaev escapes EU and US sanctions despite providing communications for Russian army – Trap Aggressor

Economichna PravdaThursday, 23 May 2024, 18:03

Russian billionaire and former Lukoil top executive Andrei Kuzyaev has still not been added to EU and US sanctions lists, even though his companies work for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Source: an investigation by Trap Aggressor, a project run by the think tank StateWatch

Details: The journalists learned that Kuzyaev is the owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Perm Financial and Industrial Group, which provides services to companies in the fuel and energy sector, commercial property, the stock market, insurance and banking, and the telecommunications market.

The Perm Financial and Industrial Group controls the holding company Er-Telecom, which broadcasts Russian propaganda. 

Another company owned by the oligarch, Morion, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the defence industry. Morion is one of Russia's strategic companies, as it supplies communications equipment to the Vega Research Institute, which cooperates directly with the Russian Defence Ministry. 

In the past, Kuzyaev was a shareholder and senior manager at the oil and gas company Lukoil. In the 1990s, he also privatised Permneft, which became part of Russia's largest private oil holding. Russian Forbes estimated Kuzyaev's net worth in 2024 at US$1 billion.

Despite this, the billionaire is sanctioned only by Ukraine. His family lives in the EU and holidays at the world’s most expensive resorts.

The oligarch's wife, Yulia Kuzyaeva, claims to be an allergist and is currently organising festivals in Budva, Montenegro. Kuzyaev's daughter Anna is a frequent visitor to Geneva, Paris, ski resorts, and the Maldives, and her social media accounts resemble a luxury travel blog.

Background: Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman has asked the Luxembourg authorities to start peace talks on the payment of US$15.8 billion in compensation due to the fact that his assets in the country were frozen under EU sanctions.

