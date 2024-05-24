Japan imposes sanctions on Russia for purchasing arms from North Korea

The Japanese government has decided to introduce sanctions against nine organisations based in Russia and a Russian citizen, as well as two Cypriot firms through which Moscow purchases weapons from North Korea.

Source: Japanese news agency Kyodo News

Details: Japanese government spokesman Hayashi Yoshimasa said at a press conference on Friday that Japan "strongly condemns" the supply of arms to Russia from North Korea, which is a violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, it is extremely important to take actions in coordination with the international community," Yoshimasa said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan noted that assets owned by sanctioned companies in Japan, including shipping and military firms, and individuals, would be frozen.

