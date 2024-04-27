Japan joins coalition seeking to bring children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine

Ukrainian children abducted by Russia who have been brought back to Ukraine. Photo: Andrii Yermak on Telegram

Japan has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, the last Group of Seven (G7) country to do so.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner

Quote from Lubinets: "Another country, Japan, has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children!

This is a historic and a victorious decision: now all the Group of Seven countries support us! We will be able to redouble our efforts with this great help from our international partners, and will ensure that the fourth point in the Ukrainian Peace Formula is implemented: ‘The liberation of persons held in captivity or deported’.

The coalition was founded in Kyiv on 2 February 2024. It’s a joint initiative by Ukraine and Canada. A total of 36 countries have already joined!"

Background:

The United States joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as a member state in March 2024.

Also in March, the US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.

