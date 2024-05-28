Ukrainian PM reveals results of talks with allies in Prague

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has outlined the three topics raised at an informal meeting of some of Kyiv's allies – the leaders of Czechia, Poland, Latvia, Denmark and the Netherlands and a representative of the US – in Prague on 28 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ukrainian government

Details: Shmyhal said the meeting’s attendees discussed the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition, which has already raised more than €1.6 billion, and agreed on the need for the shells to be delivered as soon as possible.

The second issue was the provision of air defence systems for Ukraine, including Patriots, and the delivery of F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv expects to receive this summer.

The allies also discussed how to assist Ukraine's defence industry, including setting up joint ventures, "transferring technologies, constructing new businesses in Ukraine, and financing Ukrainian manufacturing".

Shmyhal also thanked the European Union for setting up the Ukraine Assistance Fund under the European Peace Facility (which has not yet been launched due to Hungary's veto) and discussed the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland with the allies.

Quote: "I am confident that our high-level talks today will have a very positive outcome for Ukraine on the battlefield and in terms of achieving a just peace," he concluded on Telegram.

Background:

Earlier, European Pravda reported that Czechia had arranged a meeting between the leaders of some of the countries taking the lead in supplying weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which would focus on the supply of ammunition and permission to hit targets in Russia.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced at this forum that the first batch of artillery shells to be supplied under the Czech-led initiative would arrive in Ukraine "in the coming days".

