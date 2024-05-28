First batch of Czech "shell" initiative to reach Ukraine "in the coming days"

The first batch of artillery shells under the Czech initiative will arrive in Ukraine "in the coming days".

Source: European Pravda, citing Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at an informal meeting of Ukraine's allies in Prague

Details: Fiala said that as of now, 15 EU and NATO countries have already provided more than €1.6 billion for the Czech initiative, and these efforts "will soon improve Ukraine's defence capabilities".

Quote: "As I promised, the first tens of thousands of 155 mm ammunition will be delivered in June. Ukraine can expect the first batch in the coming days," the Czech Prime Minister added.

Background:

In mid-April, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Czechia had signed contracts to supply 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine as part of its initiative and is currently working on contracts for another 300,000 rounds.

The official later stated that 1.5 million artillery projectiles could potentially be procured for Ukraine in this way within a year.

Earlier, European Pravda reported that Czechia had organised a meeting of the leaders of several countries among those leading in the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which would be devoted to the supply of ammunition and permission to hit targets in Russia.

