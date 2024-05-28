All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First batch of Czech "shell" initiative to reach Ukraine "in the coming days"

Oleh Pavliuk, Serhiy SydorenkoTuesday, 28 May 2024, 21:09
First batch of Czech shell initiative to reach Ukraine in the coming days
Photo: Getty Images

The first batch of artillery shells under the Czech initiative will arrive in Ukraine "in the coming days".

Source: European Pravda, citing Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at an informal meeting of Ukraine's allies in Prague

Details: Fiala said that as of now, 15 EU and NATO countries have already provided more than €1.6 billion for the Czech initiative, and these efforts "will soon improve Ukraine's defence capabilities".

Advertisement:

Quote: "As I promised, the first tens of thousands of 155 mm ammunition will be delivered in June. Ukraine can expect the first batch in the coming days," the Czech Prime Minister added.

Background:

  • In mid-April, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Czechia had signed contracts to supply 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine as part of its initiative and is currently working on contracts for another 300,000 rounds.
  • The official later stated that 1.5 million artillery projectiles could potentially be procured for Ukraine in this way within a year.
  • Earlier, European Pravda reported that Czechia had organised a meeting of the leaders of several countries among those leading in the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which would be devoted to the supply of ammunition and permission to hit targets in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Czechiaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Czechia
Czechia initiates summit on shells for Ukraine, planning to discuss permission to hit Russia
Czech president calls Ukraine's hopes of regaining occupied territories naïve
Czech President says Europe has to set out clear boundaries for Russia
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: