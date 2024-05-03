All Sections
EU condemns Russian cyberattacks against Germany and Czechia

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 3 May 2024, 14:51
Stock photo: Getty Images

The EU has criticised Russia's harmful cyber operations against Germany and the Czech Republic.

Source: Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Today, Germany publicly assessed the acts of the Russian-controlled APT28 group in relation to the email boxes of the Social Democratic Party of Germany's leadership. At the same time, Czechia reported that its institutions had also been targeted by this cyberattack. State institutions, agencies, and organisations in EU member states, particularly Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia and Sweden, have previously been targeted by the same threat issue.

Quote: "The malicious cyber campaign shows Russia’s continuous pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace, by targeting democratic institutions, government entities and critical infrastructure providers across the European Union and beyond," the statement said.

"The EU will not tolerate such malicious behaviour, particularly activities that aim to degrade our critical infrastructure, weaken societal cohesion and influence democratic processes, mindful of this year’s elections in the EU and in more than 60 countries around the world. 

The EU and its Member States will continue to cooperate with our international partners to promote an open, free, stable and secure cyberspace."

The EU is resolved to employ all available measures to prevent, discourage, and respond to Russia's malicious cyber behaviour.

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Embassy's charge d'affaires in reaction to last year's Russian cyberattack on the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the hacker attack "will not remain without consequences."

In January last year, it was revealed that Russian hackers, probably in response to Germany's decision to supply tanks to Ukraine, attacked a number of German websites.

Last year, in June, the Social Democratic Party of Germany announced that it had been subjected to a cyberattack, which was probably carried out by Russia. The attack began in January 2023 and went undetected for some time.

