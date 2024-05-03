Ukraine has received €1.6 billion in direct budgetary support from Germany since start of full-scale war

Ukraine has received €1.6 billion, including €1.3 billion in grants, in direct budget support from Germany since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Source: Ukraine's Finance Ministry, following a meeting between Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and members of the German Bundestag's Budget Committee

Quote: "The parties discussed the current state of Ukraine's financial system, priority State Budget expenditures for the current year and 2025, and the use of frozen russian assets for the needs of Ukraine," the statement said.

"Thanks to the financial assistance provided by international donors from the very first days of the full-scale war, the Government of Ukraine was able to finance its priority budget expenditures in a timely manner and in full.

Germany is a reliable partner of Ukraine in the military, financial and humanitarian spheres. As the Minister of Finance, I am particularly grateful for the direct budget support totalling EUR 1.6 billion, of which EUR 1.3 billion was provided in the form of grants. This allowed us to avoid an additional debt burden on the financial system of Ukraine in the face of uncertainty," Marchenko said.

Details: The minister added that the immediate priority is to ensure timely financing of defence and security sector expenditures. At the same time, he noted that partner support is crucial for financing the social and humanitarian spheres and rapid recovery, particularly critical and energy infrastructure.

Marchenko stressed that the frozen Russian assets should become an additional resource for Ukraine's economic recovery and the stable financing of priority budget expenditures for 2025 and beyond.

"Due to russia's systematic energy terror, we especially appreciate Germany's support in ensuring the stability of the energy sector and the safe passage of the heating season.

In particular, within the framework of the projects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the KfW, Ukraine has received more than EUR 220 million in grants, loans and guarantees from Germany for the needs of the energy sector," Marchenko pointed out.

